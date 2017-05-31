UPDATE 2-Linde-Praxair merger seen more likely as labour opposition wavers

* One labour leader may not vote with other five - sources
* Dresden works council chief frets over possible job losses
* Chairman Reitzle could be spared need to use casting vote
By Georgina Prodhan and Jörn Poltz
FRANKFURT/MUNICH, May 31 A crack has appeared in
German labour opposition to Linde's proposed merger
with U.S. peer Praxair, three people familiar with the
deal told Reuters, making it likely that the $73 billion deal
will be approved on Thursday.
One Linde labour representative on the supervisory board may
not vote with the other five against the merger, the people said
on Wednesday, meaning that the vote will probably be carried by
the six shareholder representatives on the board.
The all-share merger of equals is intended to create a
market leader that will overtake France's Air Liquide,
in what is likely to be the last major deal in an already highly
consolidated industry.
"It seems there is not complete unity at the moment," one of
the people said, citing uncertainty over how Frank Sonntag, head
of the works council at Linde's Dresden engineering plant, would
vote on Thursday.
The other labour representatives including trade unions
fiercely oppose the merger because they fear a dilution of the
influence they enjoy under German law since the headquarters of
the new company is set to be in another European country.
But the struggling Dresden plant whose workers Sonntag
represents is vulnerable to closure if the deal does not go
ahead. The framework merger agreement includes a five-year job
guarantee for German workers.
Sonntag's secretary earlier said Sonntag did not want to
comment on the upcoming supervisory board meeting. Later calls
to his office were not returned.
Like all German companies above a certain size, Linde's
board of directors has equal representation of labour and
capital interests.
Imposing decisions such as a major merger without the
agreement of workers is rare. Linde Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle
has said repeatedly he would be reluctant - although prepared -
to force it through without a consensus.
Securing one abstention from a labour representative could
spare him the necessity to use his casting vote.
The proposed all-share merger of equals still also requires
approval by Praxair's shareholders and boards.
German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries earlier urged Linde
not to force the deal through against the will of workers.
"The proposed merger of Linde and Praxair requires the
employees to accept it because a takeover cannot work well
without the complete support of the workforce," Zypries said in
a statement.
She said she supported a call for mediation by Michael
Vassiliadis, head of trade union IG BCE.
"The aim of all participants should be to get a broad
consensus. Every day without common communication damages the
company and so jobs," the minister said.
Zypries is a member of the Social Democratic Party, which
has strong ties to the trade unions. Federal elections will be
held in Germany this September.
(Additional reporting by Gernot Heller in Berlin; Writing by
Georgina Prodhan and Michelle Martin; Editing by Keith Weir and
Edmund Blair)