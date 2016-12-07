UPDATE 4-Linde resumes merger talks with Praxair, CEO resigns

* CEO Buechele steps down immediately
* Replaced by former board member Belloni
* Buechele says deal with Praxair "drawing near"
* Combined company to be called Linde -sources
* Praxair CEO Angel to head up combined firm -sources
By Ludwig Burger, Greg Roumeliotis and Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, Dec 7 Germany's Linde
agreed to revive talks with U.S. rival Praxair to create
a $65 billion industrial gases giant which will have its main
operations run from Connecticut, two sources familiar with the
deal said on Wednesday.
The deal is being pursued as a "merger of equals" thanks to
a 50:50 valuation split, these people said.
But a combined company will have its operating base in
Danbury, Connecticut, where Praxair is headquartered and
Praxair's Chief Executive Steve Angel will head the merged
company, these sources said on Wednesday, after Linde confirmed
it would resume talks.
In a largely symbolic gesture, Linde will be the name of the
combined company, and Wolfgang Reitzle, Linde's chairman would
also be chairman of the combined firm, the sources said.
A "meaningful" representation would be retained in Germany,
these people said, adding that the primary listing would be in
New York and the secondary listing in Frankfurt.
Talks broke down in September amid disagreements over where
the combined firm would have its headquarters and research and
development, as well as over who would occupy the main
management roles, sources told Reuters at the time.
On Wednesday Linde's chief executive Wolfgang Buechele paved
the way to a revived deal by stepping down with immediate
effect. "With the resumption of the talks, a successful merger
is now drawing near," Buechele said in a statement.
Buechele will be replaced by Aldo Ernesto Belloni, a
66-year-old former executive board member who retired two years
ago.
"With a succession plan in place, the necessary continuity
is assured without interruption for the demanding tasks of the
coming months," Buechele added, without elaborating on why he
was leaving some four months earlier than planned.
The companies now aim to have drawn up an outline agreement
before the Christmas holidays, sources close to the matter said.
Belloni, who retired at the end of 2014 after 14 years on
Linde's management board, is a close ally of non-executive
Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle, who needed to steady the ship after
an exodus of key people in the wake of the collapse of initial
merger talks with Praxair in September.
Finance Chief Georg Denoke left immediately after the talks
failed in September while Buechele said he would stay on only
until April 2017, leaving Reitzle, Buechele's predecessor as
CEO, to plot the company's future course.
Linde and Praxair, alongside rivals Air Liquide
and Air Products, are struggling with slower economic
growth that has weakened demand from the manufacturing, metals
and energy industries and put pressure on smaller players,
leading to further consolidation in the sector.
Air Liquide bought Airgas Inc, the leader in U.S. packaged
gases, in a $13.4 billion deal finalised in May.
Praxair generates lower core earnings but with a higher
sales margin than its German peer.
Shares in Linde were up 2.4 percent at 160 euros on
Wednesday, valuing the company at around 29.8 billion euros ($32
billion). Shares in Praxair were up 1.7 percent at $121,
giving it a market value of around $34.6 billion.
Linde decided to resume negotiations after Praxair offered
to locate some central functions of the combined group in
Germany, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Under the proposed new terms, one of the combined entity's
executive board members would be based in Munich, where Linde is
headquartered, and the main German sites would be preserved, the
sources said.
Linde said the supervisory board vote to resume talks was
unanimous, meaning the board's labour representatives must have
been won over.
Sources close to the matter have said that opposition from
the workers' representatives due to concerns for German jobs was
a factor in the failure of talks in September.
Still, the success of a deal hinges on a clear chain of
command. On an earnings conference call on October 27, Praxair's
Angel said a deal could yield significant synergies "by ensuring
upfront that leadership is unambiguous, and the company is
operated in a clear and consistent way."
Angel said Praxair's "operational excellence", could
complement Linde's "technology in engineering."
Linde had already said last week it was considering a
revised proposal it had received from Praxair about a potential
merger of equals, which was confirmed by Praxair.
($1 = 0.9300 euros)
