UPDATE 4-Linde, Praxair agree $65 bln merger outline, ambitious cost savings

* Linde, Praxair shareholders will hold 50 pct each
* Praxair CEO, Linde Chairman to keep roles in new entity
* CEO to be based at Praxair HQ in Connecticut
* Companies say detailed terms yet to be hammered out
* Eyeing $1 bln in annual synergies
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Dec 20 German industrial gases group
Linde and U.S. suitor Praxair have agreed an
outline for a $65 billion-plus merger, with the combined company
to be run out of the United States by Praxair's chief executive.
The agreement, unveiled on Tuesday, comes after Praxair
provided new assurances to Linde over jobs and corporate
governance in Germany, sources have said.
As part of the agreement on key aspects of the planned
all-share merger, existing Linde and Praxair shareholders would
each own about 50 percent of the combined company.
The merged group will target $1 billion in cost savings, the
two companies said in a joint statement, although some analysts
said that figure looked overly optimistic.
"The transaction would unite Linde's long-held leadership in
technology with Praxair's efficient operating model," the
companies said.
Alongside rivals Air Liquide and Air Products and
Chemicals Inc, Linde and Praxair are struggling with
slower growth in demand from clients in the manufacturing,
metals and energy industries.
That has already led to consolidation in the industrial
gases sector with Air Liquide buying Airgas Inc for $13.4
billion.
Linde shareholders will receive 1.54 shares in the merged
company for each of their shares, the two groups said. Praxair
shareholders will get one share in the new holding company for
each Praxair share.
The main terms of the proposal had been flagged by Reuters
earlier this month.
The new entity, representing a combined $30 billion in 2015
revenues before antitrust sell-offs, will have a dual listing in
New York and Frankfurt.
Praxair's previous approach for Linde failed in September
partly because of disagreements over where to locate key
activities and who would run the business.
The two sides have now agreed that Praxair chairman and CEO
Steve Angel will become CEO, based at Praxair's current
headquarters in Danbury, Connecticut. Linde's supervisory board
Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle, will take the role of chairman of the
new group.
The company will be domiciled outside of Germany in a member
state of the European Economic Area - which comprises the
European Union as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.
"Corporate functions would be appropriately split between
Danbury, Connecticut and Munich, Germany to help achieve
efficiencies for the combined company," Munich-based Linde and
Praxair said in their statement.
Germany's powerful IG Metall union has said it would support
the merger after workers were given assurances such as
maintaining Linde's two biggest sites in Germany.
CULTURAL COMPLEXITY
Bernstein analyst Jeremy Redenius said the cost savings
target of $1 billion would be difficult to achieve.
"We think the $1 billion synergies number is overly
optimistic considering the cultural complexity of the
combination and anti-trust related gases business divestitures
that could total $5 billion of annual sales," he said.
That echoed concerns previously voiced by analysts such as
Equinet's Knud Hinkel, who said a sizeable amount of disposals
for antitrust reasons would likely strengthen rivals.
Investment bankers have flagged possible divestments to ease
antitrust concerns in the United States and Brazil for Linde and
in Germany for Praxair, making it difficult to achieve the cost
cutting targets with a smaller revenue base.
Linde and Praxair declined to comment on possible
divestments.
Praxair's finance chief Matthew White has previously made
clear that cutbacks were the main driver behind its acquisition
strategy, telling analysts last month: "We buy on synergies,
we're not going to buy on assumptions of growth."
Once remaining secondary aspects of the deal are hammered
out, the deal's fate will lie with regulators and Praxair and
Linde shareholders.
Perella Weinberg and Morgan Stanley advised Linde,
while Credit Suisse advised Praxair. Goldman Sachs
and Bank of America provided a fairness opinion
to Linde's supervisory board.
(Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria
Sheahan and Susan Fenton)