Linde, Praxair expect offer to Linde shareholders in September

MUNICH, June 2 An offer to Linde
investors to tender their shares to a new merged Linde-Praxair
industrial gases group is likely be launched around
September, the chief executives of the German and U.S. companies
told Reuters on Friday.
Seventy-five percent of Linde shareholders must tender
during what is expected to be a 70-day offer period for the $74
billion merger to go through.
An extraordinary meeting of Praxair shareholders, which must
approve the deal by a simple majority, will be set for the end
of the offer period, Praxair CEO Steve Angel said in an
interview after the deal was approved by both companies' boards.
Asked about German trade union fears that importing
Praxair's more efficient practices could cost European jobs,
Angel said: "We believe in efficiency but efficiency doesn't
have to come at the expense of headcount."
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Joern Poltz; Editing by
Maria Sheahan)