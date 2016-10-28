Linde launches new savings programme after failed merger

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 15
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MUNICH, Germany Oct 28 Germany's Linde , the world's biggest maker of industrial gases by sales, said on Friday it had launched a new efficiency programme following the collapse last month of its merger talks with U.S. rival Praxair.
The programme, which Linde announced alongside forecast-beating third-quarter results, is designed to save an extra 370 million euros ($403 million) a year from 2019, on top of its existing scheme to save 180 million euros a year.
Linde's third-quarter adjusted operating profit rose 3 percent to 1.01 billion euros, slightly above the average forecast of 992 million euros in a Reuters poll, while sales were flat at 4.41 billion euros, beating the poll average of 4.28 billion.
($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc on Saturday and reactivated an old account.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.