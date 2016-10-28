UPDATE 1-Linde launches new savings programme after failed merger

* New programme to save 370 mln eur/yr from 2019

* Restructuring costs total 400 mln eur

* Q3 results beat expectations

MUNICH, Germany, Oct 28 Germany's Linde , the world's biggest maker of industrial gases by sales, launched a new efficiency programme following the collapse last month of its merger talks with U.S. rival Praxair .

The programme, which Linde announced on Friday alongside forecast-beating third-quarter results, is designed to save an extra 370 million euros ($403 million) a year from 2019, on top of its existing scheme to save 180 million euros a year.

Restructuring costs will total 400 million euros over 2016 and 2017, meaning that the company is likely to cut between 3,000 and 4,000 jobs of its global workforce of 65,000, according to Reuters calculations.

"Overall, the company is on the right track," outgoing Chief Executive Wolfgang Buechele said in a statement, which made no mention of whether the Praxair talks could be revived. "We will continue to pursue a growth trajectory."

Both Buechele and finance chief Georg Denoke announced their departure after failing to secure Munich as the key location of the merged company-to-be. Denoke left immediately and Buechele will stay on until the end of April.

Linde's third-quarter adjusted operating profit rose 3 percent to 1.01 billion euros, slightly above the average forecast of 992 million euros in a Reuters poll, while sales were flat at 4.41 billion euros, beating the poll average of 4.28 billion.

Growth was restrained by weak demand in the plant construction sector due to the low oil price, which kept sales flat at Linde's Engineering division.

At the far larger Gases division, revenue fell 2 percent as price reductions for healthcare gases resulting from competitive U.S. government tenders intensified in July.

Linde said it would continue to raise its dividend and confirmed its full-year forecast, which foresees that both sales and adjusted operating profit could fall as much as 3 percent or rise as much as 4 percent, adjusted for currency effects.

($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)