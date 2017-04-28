版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 21:12 BJT

Linde CFO says Praxair negotiations delayed but on track

FRANKFURT, April 28 German industrial gases group Linde's $65 billion merger negotiations with U.S. peer Praxair are "on track" although slightly delayed, Linde's finance chief said on Friday.

"We are on track with the BCA (business combination agreement) negotiation, and a slight delay is due to the legal complexity with the document," Sven Schneider told analysts on a conference call, declining to comment further.

A source familiar with the situation told Reuters earlier this month that the BCA would not be finalised as planned before Linde's annual shareholder meeting on May 10.

Earlier, Linde reported better-than-expected first-quarter results thanks to business in Europe and Asia and at its engineering division. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐