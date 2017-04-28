Linde CFO says Praxair negotiations delayed but on track

BRIEF-Quorum Information Technologies Q1 rev rises 11 pct
* Quorum information technologies inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.0008 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, April 28 German industrial gases group Linde's $65 billion merger negotiations with U.S. peer Praxair are "on track" although slightly delayed, Linde's finance chief said on Friday.
"We are on track with the BCA (business combination agreement) negotiation, and a slight delay is due to the legal complexity with the document," Sven Schneider told analysts on a conference call, declining to comment further.
A source familiar with the situation told Reuters earlier this month that the BCA would not be finalised as planned before Linde's annual shareholder meeting on May 10.
Earlier, Linde reported better-than-expected first-quarter results thanks to business in Europe and Asia and at its engineering division. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
