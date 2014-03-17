Russia sanctions would not hit Linde gas business -CEO

Goldman Sachs quarterly profit surges 80 pct
April 18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported an 80 percent jump in quarterly profit as the Wall Street bank benefited from a pick up in global equity and debt offerings.
MUNICH, March 17 Possible sanctions against Russia would not hit Linde's gas business there, the outgoing chief of the German industrial gases maker said on Monday.
"Sanctions would not affect us," Wolfgang Reitzle said at a news conference on the company's annual results, explaining that Linde's facilities there were a part of the Russia production system.
Crimea's Moscow-backed leaders declared a 96-percent vote in favour of quitting Ukraine and annexation by Russia in a referendum Western powers said was illegal and will bring immediate sanctions.
Linde had sales of about 100 million euros ($139.25 million)in Russia last year.
April 18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported an 80 percent jump in quarterly profit as the Wall Street bank benefited from a pick up in global equity and debt offerings.
* ICC enters into importation agreement with ARA-Avanti Rx Analytics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldman Sachs reports first quarter earnings per common share of $5.15 and increases the quarterly dividend to $0.75 per common share