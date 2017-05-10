Linde CEO says expects to complete Praxair merger in 2018

UPDATE 1-Japan govt-Bain consortium chosen as preferred bidder for Toshiba chip unit
* Toshiba wants definitive agreement by June 28 (Adds details of Toshiba decision, Western Digital' s stance)
MUNICH May 10 German industrial gases group Linde expects to complete its planned $70 billion merger of equals with U.S. peer Praxair in 2018 if negotiations are successfully completed, Chief Executive Aldo Belloni told shareholders on Wednesday.
The planned all-share deal has met unexpectedly strong opposition from labour representatives, including trade unionists, and talks to finalise a business combination agreement are taking longer than had been hoped.
"I would like to emphasise that this merger would create value - for everyone involved, especially for you the shareholders," Belloni said in a speech to Linde's annual general meeting in Munich.
"I can assure you that the planned merger also has great support in the Linde workforce." (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.