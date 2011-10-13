UPDATE 1-Lindsay Corp Q4 profit falls

* Q4 EPS $0.46 vs $0.48 a year ago

* Q4 rev $116.1 mln vs est $108.5 mln (Follows alerts)

Oct 13 Agricultural equipment maker Lindsay Corp posted a lower quarterly profit hurt by a 27 percent rise in operating costs.

For the fourth quarter, net income was $5.9 million, or 46 cents a share, compared with $6.0 million, or 48 cents a share a year ago.

Revenue rose 33 percent to $116.1 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 61 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $108.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Omaha, Nebraska-based company closed at $60.27 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.