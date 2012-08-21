Lindt sees consumer sentiment under more pressure

* Lindt H1 net profit 36.6 mln Sfr
* Poll was for 38.5 mln Sfr
* Euro crisis, weak economic growth to weigh on consumer
sentiment
ZURICH, Aug 21 Lindt & Spruengli's
expects consumers to become even more cautious as the
euro zone crisis drags on as it reported a first-half net profit
that fell short of expectations.
The confectioner, famous for its gold foil-wrapped rabbits,
saw net profit rise 14 percent to 36.6 million Swiss francs
($37.61 million), compared with a forecast of 38.5 million
francs in a Reuters poll.
"The euro crisis and general economic background conditions
seem likely to become still more challenging in the second half
of the year with consumer sentiment further impaired in a number
of countries," it said.
Nevertheless, the firm, which generates the lion's share of
its sales at Christmas time, stuck to its medium to long-term
sales and profit targets, and said it expects organic growth of
between 6 and 8 percent in local currencies for 2012.
Last month, Barry Callebaut, the world's largest
chocolate products maker, also said it expects to meet its
financial targets despite a slowdown in sales.