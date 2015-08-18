Lindt & Spruengli half-year profit beats analyst expectations

ZURICH Aug 18 Swiss chocolate maker Lindt &
Spruengli on Tuesday confirmed its full-year sales
target after net profit rose 15.6 percent in the first half
following the acquisition of U.S. rival Russell Stover last
year.
Net profit rose to 65 million Swiss francs ($66.39 million),
above a 57.8 million franc estimate in a Reuters poll, in what
is traditionally the weaker half year for the highly seasonal
company.
It confirmed its forecast for 6-8 percent underlying sales
growth this year and said it would once again target a 20-40
basis point improvement in its earnings before interest and tax
margin after the integration of Russell Stover is completed.
($1 = 0.9790 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)