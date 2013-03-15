Lindt says unaffected by weak mood as profit grows

ZURICH, March 15 Swiss luxury chocolate maker
Lindt & Spruengli said strong demand for its sweet
treats in Europe and the United States pushed its net profit and
profitability up in 2012, meeting forecasts and allowing the
group to raise its dividend.
Net income grew 10.3 percent to 271.9 million Swiss francs
($286.32 million), broadly in line with 275 million francs in a
Reuters poll, the maker of gold foil-wrapped Easter bunnies said
in a statement.
The company based in Kilchberg on Zurich lake is proposing
to pay out a dividend of 57.50 francs per participation
certificate for 2012, up from 50 francs for the previous year
and higher than a forecast for 56.5 francs in the poll.
Lindt & Spruengli also confirmed its mid-term target of 6-8
percent organic sales growth and an increase of 20-40 basis
points of the operating margin each year.
($1 = 0.9497 Swiss francs)
