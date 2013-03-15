Lindt says unaffected by weak mood as profit grows

ZURICH, March 15 Swiss luxury chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said strong demand for its sweet treats in Europe and the United States pushed its net profit and profitability up in 2012, meeting forecasts and allowing the group to raise its dividend.

Net income grew 10.3 percent to 271.9 million Swiss francs ($286.32 million), broadly in line with 275 million francs in a Reuters poll, the maker of gold foil-wrapped Easter bunnies said in a statement.

The company based in Kilchberg on Zurich lake is proposing to pay out a dividend of 57.50 francs per participation certificate for 2012, up from 50 francs for the previous year and higher than a forecast for 56.5 francs in the poll.

Lindt & Spruengli also confirmed its mid-term target of 6-8 percent organic sales growth and an increase of 20-40 basis points of the operating margin each year. ($1 = 0.9497 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)