Market share gains help Lindt sales growth beat poll

ZURICH Jan 14 Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said market share gains in all major markets and product categories helped its full-year sales rise 8.6 percent, ahead of overall market growth and analyst expectations.

Most chocolate makers faced sluggish growth in the chocolate confectionery market last year, but Lindt has fared better than rivals thanks to its fast growth rate in North America and small exposure to slowing emerging markets.

"Constantly rising prices for relevant raw materials, continuing tough price competition, and sustained economic weakness in south European countries, were the biggest challenges in the past financial year," the maker of Lindor chocolate balls said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sales rose to 2.883 billion Swiss francs ($3.19 billion), beating forecasts for 2.87 billion francs in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.9026 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by Elizabeth Piper)