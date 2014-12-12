Lindt & Spruengli completes share buyback programme

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Honda to supply engines to Sauber from 2018
* Japanese manufacturer behind others on performance (Adds detail)
ZURICH Dec 12 Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said on Friday it had completed its share buyback programme launched in November last year.
The total buyback volume amounted to 54.56 million Swiss francs ($56.66 million), and 23 registered shares and 12,730 participation certificates were bought back, the company said in a statement.
The company's next ordinary general meeting in April will decide on a capital reduction through the cancellation of the repurchased shares, Lindt & Spruengli said.
($1 = 0.9629 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
* Japanese manufacturer behind others on performance (Adds detail)
SOCHI, Russia, April 30 Honda will supply the Sauber Formula One team with engines from the 2018 season, both sides announced on Sunday at the Russian Grand Prix.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------