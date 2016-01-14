Lindt & Spruengli 2015 sales miss expectations

ZURICH Jan 14 Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli on Thursday missed expectations for its full-year sales after a sluggish global economy and hot weather hit consumer demand.

Group sales were up 7.9 percent at 3.65 billion Swiss francs ($3.62 billion), behind analysts' estimates for 3.74 billion franc revenues in a Reuters poll. Group sales factor in acquisitions and currency effects removed from reported organic growth.

"2015 was a year of major uncertainties. A strong Swiss franc, high raw material prices for chocolate manufacturers, weaker currencies in oil-exporting countries, extensive restructuring at major customers, the unsettling effects of terrorist threats and concerns about deflation and unemployment all had an adverse effect on consumer sentiment," Lindt said. "A hot summer and the late onset of winter deepened this somber mood."

The maker of Lindor chocolate balls and gold foil-wrapped Easter bunnies said in a statement it expected operating profit margins at least at last year's level, when margins excluding newly acquired Russell Stover stood at 14.2 percent. Full results are due on March 8. ($1 = 1.0072 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)