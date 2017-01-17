Lindt boosts sales, sees profit bump from lower tax rate

ZURICH Jan 17 Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli boosted market share in a stagnating market in 2016 thanks to solid showings in Europe, Japan and Brazil, it said on Tuesday.

Overall sales grew 6.8 percent to 3.90 billion Swiss francs ($3.87 billion) in 2016, in line with the average estimate of 3.89 billion francs in a Reuters poll of eight analysts. Organic sales grew 6.0 percent, within its target range of 6 to 8 percent.

"The group's operating margin is expected to increase within the strategic target range. There will be a disproportionate increase in net profit due to a lower tax rate," it said in its outlook.

