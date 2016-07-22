UPDATE 2-Lindt chief tasked with U.S. clean-up in last year at helm

* North American organic sales growth slows to 0.8 pct

* CEO says Russell Stover turnaround hopefully completed this year

* Plans 65 new retail stores for the year

* H1 sales match forecasts for 1.50 bln Sfr

* Net profit rises to 72.2 mln Sfr (Recasts, adds CEO, analyst comments and background)

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and John Revill

ZURICH, July 22 In his last few months as chief executive, Lindt & Spruengli veteran Ernst Tanner wants to bring the Swiss chocolate maker's trailing U.S. business Russell Stover up to speed.

The brand, famous in the United States for its Whitman's sampling boxes, has weighed on the performance of Lindt since it was bought in 2014.

In Lindt's half-year results reported on Friday, overall sales growth was squeezed to 4.4 percent from 6.6 percent when Russell Stover was taken into account.

The problem: falling sales as Lindt axed poor-selling product lines and unprofitable promotions.

"By the end of this year, we should have a product assortment that fits our strategy, helps to improve profitability and generates funds which support the brand in years to come," Tanner, who will hand executive duties to long-time Chief Financial Officer Dieter Weisskopf by year end, said.

Tanner will remain chairman after giving up the CEO post.

Lindt bought Missouri-based Russell Stover in 2014, boosting the Swiss premium chocolate maker to third biggest in the U.S. market behind Hershey and Mars. The $1.5 billion acquisition cemented North America as Lindt's largest market, accounting for just shy of half of 2015 group revenue.

In the first six months of 2016, an elimination of unprofitable Russell Stover activities saw North American sales growth trail other regions.

Zuercher Kantonalbank analyst Patrik Schwendimann noted: "Every region outperformed our expectations. But the negative effect from the Russell Stover product and promotion clean-up was more pronounced than expected."

SALES GROWTH

Tanner did not say whether Lindt still expected North American sales growth to outpace that of the group from next year, an ambition stated in March.

"The product portfolio was probably a little bit larger than we saw at the very beginning," Tanner said. "But when I compare the progress we are making with Russell Stover with the Ghirardelli company we acquired in 1998, I think Ghirardelli was a more challenging acquisition."

Lindt had turned around Californian chocolatier Ghirardelli from a brand breaking even with $100 million in sales to one generating half a billion and nearly matching group profitability, he said.

Tanner will focus on long-term strategic direction as chairman, while Weisskopf's CEO placement would guarantee its prized continuity.

The Swiss native, who turns 70 this Sunday, said Weisskopf played an important part in establishing a successful strategy, which would continue under new leadership.

Under Tanner, Lindt announced ambitions to expand its chocolate shops into the world's largest premium network, a plan that will lead to an expected 65 new stores this year.

The company, which generates most of its sales ahead of Christmas, is counting on a second-half pickup to meet targets this year.

"We believe this is going to be a better Christmas than last year," Tanner said. "Our new products are very well perceived, the indications are that things are going to improve." ($1 = 0.9841 Swiss francs) (Editing by Michael Shields and David Holmes)