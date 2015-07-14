Lindt & Spruengli says first-half sales rise 17.4 pct

ZURICH, July 14 Swiss chocolate maker Lindt &
Spruengli said first-half sales rose 17.4 percent
following the purchase of U.S. rival Russel Stover, missing
expectations, as it backed its sales targets for the full year.
The Kilchberg, Switzerland-based firm said sales for the
first six months stood at 1.409 billion Swiss francs ($1.48
billion) from 1.2 billion year-ago, which is shy of a Reuters
poll average of 1.422 billion.
Lindt & Spruengli said the strong Swiss currency as well as
high prices of raw materials pose major challenges.
"Nevertheless, Lindt & Spruengli is maintaining its 6
percent to 8 percent target for medium to long-term annual
organic growth in this financial year," the company said.
Once the integration of Russell Stover is completed, Lindt &
Spruengli said it would once again target an increase in the
margin on earnings before interest and tax of 20 to 40 basis
points.
($1 = 0.9503 Swiss francs)
