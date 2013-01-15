Lindt & Spruengli 2012 sales outperform chocolate market

European shares seen lower - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
MILAN, April 6 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
ZURICH Jan 15 Swiss premium chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli shrugged off the euro zone crisis to post 2012 organic sales growth in line with its long-term target.
The maker of Lindor pralines and gold foil-wrapped Easter bunnies said on Tuesday full year sales rose 7.3 percent to 2.67 billion Swiss francs ($2.91 billion).
It posted organic growth of 6.8 percent in local currencies.
Lindt, which traces its origins to a Zurich confectionery shop in the 1840s said it won new market share in practically every country and category.
($1 = 0.9172 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
MILAN, April 6 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
ZURICH, April 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 8,598 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* Novartis to strengthen research and development pipeline by in-licensing ECF843 for ophthalmic indications