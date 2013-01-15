Lindt & Spruengli 2012 sales outperform chocolate market

ZURICH Jan 15 Swiss premium chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli shrugged off the euro zone crisis to post 2012 organic sales growth in line with its long-term target.

The maker of Lindor pralines and gold foil-wrapped Easter bunnies said on Tuesday full year sales rose 7.3 percent to 2.67 billion Swiss francs ($2.91 billion).

It posted organic growth of 6.8 percent in local currencies.

Lindt, which traces its origins to a Zurich confectionery shop in the 1840s said it won new market share in practically every country and category.

($1 = 0.9172 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)