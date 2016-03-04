Messaging app Line plans up to $3 bln dual IPO in NY and Tokyo -IFR

HONG KONG, March 4 Messaging app operator Line
Corp IPO-LINE.T, which is owned by South Korea's largest web
portal operator, Naver Corp, plans an initial public
offering of up to $3 billion in New York and Tokyo, IFR reported
on Friday, citing people close to the deal.
Preparations are being made for the listing, which is
expected to take place before the end of the summer in the
northern hemisphere, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication,
citing one of the people familiar with the deal. The listing
would take place on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and either the New
York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Nomura are
working on the deal, IFR said.
A Naver spokesman told Reuters it was considering various
options for Line's IPO but nothing had been decided. Naver's CFO
Hwang In-joon said last August the company would put off the IPO
of Line until its earnings and market conditions improved.
(Reporting by Robert Hartley of IFR; Additional reporting by Se
Young Lee in Seoul; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)