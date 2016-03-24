版本:
Chat app Line CEO says IPO still an option

URAYASU, Japan, March 24 The head of messaging app service operator Line Corp IPO-LINE.T said on Thursday that it could still seek an initial public offering (IPO), although it put plans for a listing on hold in August.

"A listing is still an option," Chief Executive Officer Takeshi Idezawa told reporters on Thursday. "Nothing has been decided."

Line's parent, South Korea's largest web portal operator Naver Corp, said in August it won't decide to list Line until its earnings, and market conditions improved. ($1 = 112.2300 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

