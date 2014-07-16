Naver says files for Line IPO in Tokyo

SEOUL, July 16 South Korea's Naver Corp said on Wednesday its Japan-based messaging application subsidiary Line Corp has applied for an initial public offering at the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Naver, in a regulatory filing, said it is considering a dual listing in Japan and the United States. It is also possible that it may only list in the United States, it added.

A person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday that Line applied for an IPO valued at over 1 trillion yen ($10 billion) around two weeks ago at the Tokyo Stock Exchange. ($1 = 101.5300 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Se Young Lee and Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)