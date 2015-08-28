Naver still preparing to IPO Line, but markets must improve-CFO

SEOUL Aug 28 Naver Corp is still preparing an IPO for its messenger app service unit Line Corp , but earnings and market conditions must improve, Naver's CFO said on Friday.

Documents for Line's initial public offering continue to be under review by authorities in both the U.S. and Japan, Hwang In-joon told Reuters, but said markets were currently too volatile to give a timetable for the listing. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing By Tony Munroe and Miral Fahmy)