Naver still preparing to IPO Line, but markets must improve-CFO

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
SEOUL Aug 28 Naver Corp is still preparing an IPO for its messenger app service unit Line Corp , but earnings and market conditions must improve, Naver's CFO said on Friday.
Documents for Line's initial public offering continue to be under review by authorities in both the U.S. and Japan, Hwang In-joon told Reuters, but said markets were currently too volatile to give a timetable for the listing. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing By Tony Munroe and Miral Fahmy)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.