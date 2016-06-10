版本:
Naver says Line IPO could sell extra 5.25 mln shares via greenshoe

SEOUL, June 10 South Korean web portal operator Naver Corp said on Friday its messaging app subsidiary Line Corp could sell an additional 5.25 million shares through its initial public offering via a greenshoe option.

Japan-based Line said earlier in the day it plans to sell 35 million new shares through its IPO and will raise up to 112.7 billion yen ($1.05 billion).

($1 = 106.9400 yen) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

