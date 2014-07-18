Messaging app firm Line Corp filed for US IPO -report

BRIEF-Post Holdings close to $1.5 bln deal for Weetabix- FT
* US cereal maker Post Holdings close to $1.5 billion deal for Weetabix- FT, citing sources Source text : http://on.ft.com/2prqq2p
SEOUL, July 18 Japan-based social messaging service firm Line Corp has filed for an initial public offering in the United States, Bloomberg news reported on Friday, citing unidentified sources.
Line's parent company, South Korea's Naver Corp, said on Wednesday that Line had filed for an initial public offering in Tokyo. Naver said at the time that Line was also considering listing only in the U.S. or a dual listing in both Japan and the United States.
* Southern Company raises dividend rate 16th straight year; annualized rate goes to $2.32 per share
* Amphenol Corp - CEO Richard Adam Norwitt's 2016 total compensation $7.4 million versus $7.3 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2paPKdm) Further company coverage: