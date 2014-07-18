版本:
Messaging app firm Line Corp filed for US IPO -report

SEOUL, July 18 Japan-based social messaging service firm Line Corp has filed for an initial public offering in the United States, Bloomberg news reported on Friday, citing unidentified sources.

Line's parent company, South Korea's Naver Corp, said on Wednesday that Line had filed for an initial public offering in Tokyo. Naver said at the time that Line was also considering listing only in the U.S. or a dual listing in both Japan and the United States.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
