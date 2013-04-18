版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 18日 星期四

China's Li Ning names former Guess, Levi executive as CFO

HONG KONG, April 18 Chinese sportswear group Li Ning Co Ltd said on Thursday it has appointed a former executive of Guess Inc and Levi Strauss Company as its chief financial officer.

China's home-grown sports brand said it had appointed Terence Tsang, who was also a former executive at Ashworth Inc, as CFO with immediate effect.

