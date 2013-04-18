China's Li Ning names former Guess, Levi executive as CFO

BRIEF-Marathon Patent Group Inc files for non-timely 10-K
* Marathon Patent Group Inc files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oPYdyq) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, April 18 Chinese sportswear group Li Ning Co Ltd said on Thursday it has appointed a former executive of Guess Inc and Levi Strauss Company as its chief financial officer.
China's home-grown sports brand said it had appointed Terence Tsang, who was also a former executive at Ashworth Inc, as CFO with immediate effect.
* American Honda Motor Co Inc says reported total march sales of 137,227 Honda and Acura vehicles, a decrease of 0.7 percent over March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. announces $500 million offering of senior notes