China's Li Ning says H1 net down 85 pct, lags forecast

BRIEF-Realty Income prices upsized offering of 10.85 mln shares at $62 per shr
* Realty Income announces pricing of upsized 10.85 million share common stock offering
HONG KONG Aug 22 China's best-known local sportswear group, Li Ning Co Ltd, posted an 85 percent fall in first-half net profit on Wednesday, lagging expectations as high inventories, rising costs and competition from foreign and domestic rivals hit the bottom line.
Li Ning, which competes with local firm Anta Sports as well as Adidas and Nike, recorded profit of 44.3 million yuan ($7.0 million) for the January-June period.
That was down from 293.74 million yuan in the year-ago period and well below a Reuters StarMine estimate of 111.9 million yuan.
Revenue in the period fell to 3.88 billion yuan from 4.29 billion yuan a year ago.
The private equity-backed Chinese sportswear brand said its gross profit margin was 44.2 percent in the period, compared with 47.3 percent a year ago.
Li Ning's shares have fallen more than 28 percent so far this year, lagging an 8 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng index.
* Prosper Marketplace closes loan purchase agreement for up to $5 billion of loans with consortium of institutional investors
Feb 27 Uber Technologies Inc has asked a senior executive to leave the company for failing to disclose a sexual harassment allegation stemming from his tenure at Alphabet Inc's Google, an Uber spokeswoman said on Monday.