UPDATE 1-China's Li Ning profit slides 85 pct

By Donny Kwok

HONG KONG, Aug 22 China's No. 2 sportswear group, Li Ning Co Ltd, posted an 85 percent slide in first-half net profit on Wednesday, as unsold inventories piled up and marketing costs rose in the face of heightened competition and slower domestic economic growth.

Li Ning, which competes with larger rival ANTA Sports Products, Adidas and Nike, warned full-year revenue would fall and it may post a loss.

"Critical inventory pressure still exists at the retail end and industry competition continues to intensify," company founder and chairman Li Ning said in a statement.

The company said profit for the January-June period was 44.3 million yuan ($7.0 million), down from 293.74 million yuan in the same period a year ago and lagging a Reuters StarMine estimate of 111.9 million yuan.

Revenue fell to 3.88 billion yuan from 4.29 billion yuan a year ago.

The private equity-backed Chinese sportswear brand had in June warned of a "substantial decline" in profit for 2012 because of weaker sales and higher marketing costs, knocking its shares to a 6-1/2 year low.

Li Ning's shares closed 4.5 percent lower on Wednesday before the earnings were announced. Its shares have fallen more than 28 percent so far this year, lagging an 8 percent gain in the benchmark Hong Kong index.

SLOWING MAINLAND GROWTH

Li Ning, also backed by Singapore sovereign fund GIC, has struggled in recent months as China's economy has slowed, leaving inventories bloated.

Like many other local sportswear groups, it is cutting back on new store openings after an expansion blitz that followed the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Li Ning had a network of 7,303 retail outlets in China at the end of June, a net decrease of 952 from the end of 2011.

It said its gross profit margin was 44.2 percent in the period, compared with 47.3 percent a year ago.

Li Ning's main domestic rival, ANTA Sports Products, had earlier this month reported that January-June profit fell 17 percent to 769.6 million yuan, but the result was better than some analysts had expected.

World No.2 sporting goods maker Adidas, meanwhile, said earlier this month that the Olympics and other sporting events this summer were boosting demand, helping it avoid the worst of a slowdown in sales growth in China and Europe.