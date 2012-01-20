UPDATE 2-TPG, GIC to invest $115 mln in China sportwear firm

* TPG to have two board seats -statement

* TPG-GIC to own about 20 pct stake on full conversion

* Five-tear bonds pay 4 pct

* convertible at initial HK$7.74/shr

* Li Ning shares jump more than 10pct

By Lee Chyen Yee and Stephen Aldred

HONG KONG, Jan 20 U.S. private equity fund TPG Capital and Singapore sovereign fund GIC will invest around $115 million in China sportwear maker Li Ning Co Ltd through a convertible bond, giving much needed capital to a company whose stock fell more than 60 percent last year.

TPG and GIC's investment in Li Ning comes as a downturn in the IPO and follow-on markets has led to an increase in convertible bonds (CBs) for companies seeking to raise cash. .

Private equity funds in Asia often invest in companies through convertible bonds and investment bankers expect more deals to emerge as Asian companies are relying on CBs to meet their immediate capital needs.

Li Ning shares climbed more than 10 percent on the news, as it resumed trading on Friday. The company halted shares on Tuesday saying it plans to issue a convertible bond. TPG and GIC will own about 20 percent of Li Ning if all the bonds are fully converted after five years.

"It's positive news for now that TPG and GIC are investing in Li Ning, though it will depend on whether TPG can help turn the company around," said Alan Chan, a director of financial services firm Taishan Capital.

"The sportswear sector is really competitive in China and Li Ning faces competition from international brands that are favoured by some brand-conscious Chinese consumers. Also, Chinese retailers have to tackle various problems including inventory levels, a possible market slowdown and rising costs," Chan said.

STORE EXPANSION

Li Ning said it will use the money from the bond to develop brands, roll out new stores and for working capital.

"We are confident that the depth of expertise TPG has in this sector can help Li Ning develop further its business and brand in the fast growing China market," said Stephen Peel, managing partner Asia for TPG.

TPG, whose investments in China have included China Grand Auto, Shenzhen Development Bank and Wumart , will have two seats on Li Ning's board through its investment in the convertible bond and a separate acquisition of about 5 percent of the existing issued share capital for about HK$349.8 million ($45 million).

TPG has agreed to subscribe to 561 million yuan ($88.81 million) of convertible bonds from Li Ning, while GIC's affiliate has agreed to subscribe to 189 million yuan of convertible bonds from the company, Li Ning said in a statement.

TPG will own 12.1 percent of existing shares if the bond is fully converted while GIC will own around 8 percent of the sportwear maker.

The five-year bonds issued by Li Ning, which pay annual interest of 4 percent, are convertible at an initial price of HK$7.74 a share, the firm said in an exchange filing late on Thursday. The shares were trading up 10 percent at HK$7.39 by late morning.

Some $4.5 billion worth of convertible bonds (CBs) are hitting Asia-Pacific markets in the next few weeks. Should the pace continue, CB sales this year would easily surpass the $20.8 billion in 2011.

TPG, GIC and Li Ning did not use investment bankers for the deal, a source familiar with the matter said.