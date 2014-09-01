China's Li Ning stumbles from gold medal position to no man's land

* Sportswear firm lost 80 pct of market value in 4 years
* Analysts question middle ground retail strategy
* Younger buyers unconvinced despite marketing blitz
By Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, Sept 2 In 2010, former Chinese
gymnast Li Ning led a surging $4 billion sportswear business, a
gold-medal pinnacle echoing his victories at the 1984 Olympic
Games.
Now, the Li Ning business is more reminiscent of
the ex-sportsman's exit from the 1988 Olympics without a podium
finish. As customers have turned to aspirational global brands
like Nike Inc or cheaper local firms, Li Ning has racked
up heavy losses, losing four-fifths of its market value.
The company has long pinned a turnaround plan on targeting
trendy, fast-growing areas of sport in China, like basketball,
hoping to attract younger consumers with a mid-range pricing
strategy. But company watchers fear what Li Ning sees as the
middle ground could turn out to be a no-man's land, while
still-loyal older customers may be turned off by the focus on
youth goods.
"They tried to go younger, but in the course of doing that
they lost a lot of those aged over 30 who were traditionally a
more loyal customer base," said James Roy, senior analyst at
China Market Research Group in Shanghai.
Equally, many younger customers have yet to buy into the
strategy.
"It seems like (Li Ning) products are targeted mostly at
students aged 13 or 14," Ding Jianan, a 22-year-old student,
told Reuters in China's commercial capital Shanghai. "I can
afford higher-priced items from Western brands, which offer
better quality. In college, people like to compare each other's
outfits so the peer pressure will push us to buy Nike or Adidas
."
Li Ning, backed by private equity powerhouse TPG Capital
and Singapore wealth fund GIC, last month
reported a first-half net loss of nearly $100 million, more than
three times that of the corresponding period a year earlier.
It said at the time its recovery could take up to two more
years as it invests hundreds of millions of dollars in promotion
and advertising. The company declined to comment for this
article.
"It's hard to say if their direction (of transformation) is
right or not when the loss is getting bigger and bigger," said
Steve Chow, analyst at Sunwah Kingsway Group Research.
ADVERTISING BLITZ
Li Ning's efforts to recapture its glory days by appealing
to a younger generation have been evident in its product design
and high-profile marketing campaigns using Western sports stars.
Bright colours, including hot-pink basketball shoes that
retail for $289 a pair and loud green polka-dot trainers, have
increasingly replaced the classic red and white look favoured by
Li Ning himself that resonated with the company's traditional
market in its heyday. Li Ning, who is now executive chairman,
declined to comment.
In that price range, Li Ning is positioning itself above
local competitors such as ANTA Sports and Peak Sport
, but slightly below foreign rivals Nike and Adidas.
It's a strategy that has yet to bear fruit. The company's
declining fortunes provide a stark contrast to the positive
results from home-grown rivals as China's sportswear industry
shows solid signs of recovery following an expansion blitz after
the 2008 Beijing Olympics led to bloated inventories.
Li Ning's push to revive the brand has seen a multi-million
dollar marketing drive that included signing up NBA basketball
superstar Dwayne Wade.
The company's promotion and advertising expenses accounted
for 19.4 percent of its 3.14 billion yuan ($511 million) revenue
in the first half of 2014, compared with 10.8 percent at ANTA.
Even as Li Ning invests to try to build the brand, the
company still faces inventory issues that can effect its
reputation, said James Button, a director at Shanghai-based
consultancy SmithStreet.
"They're trying to say they're a high-quality brand and are
at the same level as foreign players, but at the same time it is
very visible that they're dumping inventory at very low prices,"
he said.
The company has said it is prepared to take the time it
needs to achieve its goal of making Li Ning the only brand that
represents the "Chinese Dream" - the ideal of individual success
in the country's society - across all categories of sportswear.
"I think Li Ning is so tied in with the Chinese Dream ...
it's more a part of national positioning than it is sports
positioning," Button said.
($1 = 6.1415 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Writing by Anne
Marie Roantree; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)