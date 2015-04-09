版本:
LinkedIn to buy online education company lynda.com for $1.5 bln

April 9 Professional social network operator LinkedIn Corp said it would buy privately held online education company lynda.com in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $1.5 billion.

LinkedIn said it would pay about 52 percent in cash and about 48 percent in stock.

(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

