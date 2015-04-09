UPDATE 2-LinkedIn to buy online education company lynda.com for $1.5 bln

BRIEF-Teekay LNG contemplates new Norwegian bond issuance
* Teekay LNG - Intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market through add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021
April 9 Professional social network operator LinkedIn Corp said it would buy privately held online education company lynda.com in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $1.5 billion.
Lynda.com offers courses in a number of languages aimed at improving business, technology and creative skills. Subscription fees for its courses range between $250 and $375 per year, according to its website.
With the integration of lynda.com and LinkedIn, users will know what skills are needed for the available jobs in their desired city, Ryan Roslansky, LinkedIn's head of content, wrote in a blog.
LinkedIn said it would pay about 52 percent in cash and about 48 percent in stock for the acquisition.
The deal will bolster LinkedIn's hiring business, which has clocked revenue growth of nearly 50 percent in each of the last three quarters, helped by rapid expansion in international markets such as China.
LinkedIn shares edged up 0.1 percent at midday.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* has mandated Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics commencing on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.