LinkedIn looking for Brazil chief executive

* Professional social network looks to open Brazil office
* Brazil users top 4 million, key growth market
SAO PAULO, Sept 9 Professional social network
LinkedIn LNKD.N said on Friday it was seeking a chief
executive in Brazil for its Portugese-language service launched
last year.
"When we find a chief executive for Brazil, he will help us
open an office," said Danielle Restivo, LinkedIn's
communications director for Canada and Brazil, in a telephone
interview with Reuters.
Restivo said the move by major Brazilian companies
Petrobras (PETR4.SA), Vivo VIVO4.SA and Itau Unibanco
(ITUB4.SA) to open pages on the site helped it gain 4 million
Brazilian users since April 2010 to reach a total 120 million
users globally.
Brazil and Mexico are among LinkedIn's fastest growing
countries, LinkedIn Chief Executive Jeff Weiner wrote in a blog
post in March, when the company was growing at a rate of about
1 million new members every week with more than half of its
users outside the United States. [ID:nN22143749]
(Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Writing by Brad Haynes,
editing by Dave Zimmerman)