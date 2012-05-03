LinkedIn beats on revenue, shares climb

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
May 3 LinkedIn Corp reported better-than-expected revenue after it racked up strong growth from its services that help companies find and hire employees.
The professional networking site also announced on Thursday that it acquired content sharing company SlideShare for $118.75 million for a mix of cash and stock.
First quarter revenue at LinkedIn rose 101 percent to $188.5 million, besting analysts' average forecast of $178.58 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of LinkedIn are up 8.7 percent in after-hours trading.
LinkedIn's performance is watched closely by investors as an indication of whether its business model works. The Mountain View, California company was one of the first prominent U.S. social networking sites to make its debut last May, whetting the appetites of those eagerly awaiting Facebook's impending IPO.
Net income rose to $5 million from $2.1 million in the same quarter a year ago.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS