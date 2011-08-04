UPDATE 4-LinkedIn follows up IPO with strong 2011 outlook

* Blasts past Street view in first earnings report
* Reports unexpected profit
* Shares claw back some losses after hours
By Jennifer Saba and Edwin Chan
NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES, Aug 4 LinkedIn Corp
LNKD.N projected faster-than-expected 2011 revenue growth
after chalking up a surprise second-quarter profit, as the
professional networking site sets off to prove it can fulfill
the promise of its monster IPO and rich valuation.
Shares of the company -- whose services are used by
professionals seeking jobs or contacts and companies hoping to
fill vacancies -- climbed almost 5 percent in after-hours
trade, recouping some of their 9.6 percent loss during the
regular session in which markets tanked.
They have more than doubled since LinkedIn's monster May
debut, when it became the first prominent U.S. social
networking site to go public, whetting the appetite of
investors for a Facebook IPO while fanning fears of another
dotcom bubble reminiscent of the late 1990s. [ID:nN1939946]
Investors pored over the company's first full results
report for clues as to whether the stock's lofty valuation at
more than 30 times 2010 sales was justified. They picked out
healthy growth in both revenue and members.
The Mountain View, California company had warned it will
not be profitable in 2011 as it shovels funds into expansion --
hiring field sales representatives and launching new products.
But investors brushed off those concerns for now.
"We see great things for it. Some of what is happening in
the marketplace is, investor demand for social media companies
is taking precedence over the cash value of the underlying
shares," said Evercore Partners analyst Ken Sena.
"They did set the bar really low. The numbers needed to be
good to support the lofty valuation."
LinkedIn will now try to sustain its growth both by
encouraging its 120 million-odd members to consistently use the
site and seek out new international audiences, though the U.S.
job market struggles to get out of a persistent slump.
It forecast third quarter revenue of $121 million to $125
million, ahead of analysts' projections for $111.8 million. And
the company foresees revenue of $475 million to $485 million in
2011, again ahead of estimates for $467.7 million.
FROM LIVING ROOM TO NYSE
LinkedIn is one of clutch of closely watched Internet
social media companies -- including Groupon, Zynga, Twitter and
Facebook -- that have stoked investor interest and seen their
valuations balloon.
The company -- started in the living room of ex-PayPal
executive Reid Hoffman who co-founded the company in 2002 --
makes money by selling premium subscriptions to its members and
by helping companies with hiring and marketing.
Its membership base -- a closely watched metric as the
underpinnings of its hiring and advertising business model --
climbed to 115.8 million at the end of June, up 61 percent.
LinkedIn said second-quarter revenue leapt 120 percent to
$121.0 million, surpassing an average forecast of $104.73
million according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Second-quarter net profit rose slightly to $4.5 million
from $4.3 million a year earlier. Excluding certain items, it
earned 4 cents a share, outstripping forecasts for a loss of 3
cents a share.
In particular, revenue from hiring solutions, or services
that help companies hire employees -- which makes up the bulk
of the social network's business -- surged 170 percent to $58.6
million, racing past expectations.
Revenue from marketing solutions jumped 111 percent to
$38.6 million, while sales of premium subscriptions rose a more
sedate 60 percent to $23.9 million.
Shares of the company gained about 5 percent to $99.80 in
after-hours trade, after shedding more than 9 percent of their
value to close at $95.52 in regular NYSE trading.
