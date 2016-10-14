Microsoft seeks EU approval for LinkedIn buy

FLORENCE, Italy Oct 14 Microsoft
sought EU antitrust approval on Friday for its $26 billion bid
for social network LinkedIn, a spokesman said on Friday, kicking
off a month-long review by regulators of its largest deal.
"We filed today," company spokesman Robin Koch said.
He said the European Commission has set a Nov. 22 deadline
to examine the case. The EU competition authority can either
clear the deal with or without concessions or it can open a
lengthy investigation if it has serious concerns.
U.S. software company Salesforce has criticised the
takeover, saying it threatens innovation and competition.
Microsoft is expected to say that there is more than enough
competition from Facebook and social networks on
smartphones.
Antitrust regulators in the United States, Canada and Brazil
have already cleared the deal.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Adrian Croft)