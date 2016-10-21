EU regulators want to know if LinkedIn data is unique - sources

* Regulators quizzing Microsoft, LinkedIn rivals, customers
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 EU antitrust regulators want to
know whether LinkedIn's data is unique, two people
familiar with the matter said on Friday, which could be key to
their decision on Microsoft's $26 billion bid for the
social network.
The European Commission earlier this week sent
questionnaires to third parties, asking for their views on the
subject after Microsoft sought approval for its biggest ever
acquisition.
One of the questions asked whether LinkedIn's data from its
433 million professionals is unique and whether it can be
replicated, and to what extent substitutes exist for LinkedIn,
the people said.
The questionnaire also seeks information on social and
professional networks and to what extent artificial intelligence
is integrated into customer relationship management that makes
business processes quicker and simpler.
Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso declined to comment.
The EU competition enforcer is scheduled to rule on the deal by
Nov. 22. This can be extended by 10 working days if Microsoft
offers concessions in the event the Commission has concerns.
Microsoft is expected to fend off any regulatory worries by
citing social network Facebook's vast number of users and
competition from other social networks on smartphones.
The deal has drawn criticism from U.S. software rival
Salesforce which cited the threat to innovation and
competition.
