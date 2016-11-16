Microsoft offers EU concessions over its $26 bln LinkedIn bid

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
BRUSSELS Nov 16 Microsoft has offered concessions to EU antitrust regulators over its $26 billion bid for social network LinkedIn, the European Commission said on Wednesday.
The move came after the EU competition enforcer expressed concerns about the deal at a meeting with Microsoft executives.
The Commission, which will rule on the deal by Dec. 6, did not provide details. It is expected to seek feedback from rivals and customers before deciding whether to accept the concessions, demand more or open a full investigation.
The U.S. software company is making its largest ever acquisition, which will allow it to add a suite of sales, marketing and recruiting services to its core business products as it gears up for next-generation computing. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.