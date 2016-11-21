Microsoft offers EU hardware, software LinkedIn concessions - sources

| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Nov 21 Microsoft will still
allow LinkedIn's rivals access to its software and give
hardware makers the option of installing other services to try
to win EU approval for its takeover of the U.S. firm, people
familiar with the matter said.
The U.S. software company submitted its LinkedIn concessions
to the European Commission last week after the EU competition
enforcer expressed concerns about the $26 billion deal,
Microsoft's biggest ever acquisition.
The offer aims to show that Microsoft will not favour
LinkedIn at the expense of rivals, the people said, in an
attempt to address a key concern for regulators.
Both the Commission and Microsoft, which have not provided
details of the offer, declined to comment on Monday.
The EU is now seeking feedback from rivals and customers
before deciding whether to accept the concessions, demand more
or open an investigation which can take up to five months. They
have until Tuesday to do so. The Commission is scheduled to rule
on the deal by Dec. 6.
Professional social networks which have access to
Microsoft's API (application programme interface) will continue
to have this facility once LinkedIn becomes part of the company,
the people said.
The other key element of the company's concessions is the
option for computer hardware makers to install either LinkedIn
or rival networks on computers, indicating that the company is
keen to avoid any suggestion of packaging products to crush
competitors.
Microsoft's website shows it has software deals with
hardware makers such as Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer
and Huawei, among others.
The Commission has fined Microsoft more than 2.2 billion
euros ($2.3 billion) over the past decade for various
infringements, one of them being the tying of some products to
its Windows operating system to stifle competition.
LinkedIn generates the bulk of its $3 billion annual revenue
from job hunters and recruiters who pay a monthly fee to post
resumes and connect with people.
($1 = 0.9425 euros)
