Moody's reviews Microsoft credit rating for cut after LinkedIn deal

BRIEF-Wesdome says Q4 combined production at Eagle River complex 11,887 ounces
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance
June 13 Rating agency Moody's placed software giant Microsoft Corp's AAA credit rating under review for downgrade following the software giant's deal to buy LinkedIn Corp for $26.2 billion.
Funding the deal entirely with debt will increase Microsoft's gross debt to EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) ratio, that could pressure its credit rating, Moody's said in a statement on Monday. (bit.ly/235od7e)
Microsoft said it would issue new debt to fund its acquisition.
The potential ratings cut on Microsoft will leave Johnson & Johnson and Exxon Mobil Corp as the only U.S. companies retaining triple-A ratings from Moody's. Exxon recently lost its triple-A from Standard & Poor's. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance
* Hunt Mining Corp - during last week of December 2016 and first week of January 2017, Martha project mine blasted approximately 800 tonnes of material
* U.S. District Court for District of Kansas dismissed co's allegations against Taser International, Inc.