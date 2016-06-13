版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 14日 星期二 02:33 BJT

Moody's reviews Microsoft credit rating for cut after LinkedIn deal

June 13 Rating agency Moody's placed software giant Microsoft Corp's AAA credit rating under review for downgrade following the software giant's deal to buy LinkedIn Corp for $26.2 billion.

Funding the deal entirely with debt will increase Microsoft's gross debt to EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) ratio, that could pressure its credit rating, Moody's said in a statement on Monday. (bit.ly/235od7e)

Microsoft said it would issue new debt to fund its acquisition.

The potential ratings cut on Microsoft will leave Johnson & Johnson and Exxon Mobil Corp as the only U.S. companies retaining triple-A ratings from Moody's. Exxon recently lost its triple-A from Standard & Poor's. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

