LinkedIn prices follow-on offering to raise $1.2 bln for expansion

BRIEF-Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
Sept 4 LinkedIn Corp on Wednesday said it was pricing its follow-on offering of 5.4 million class A shares at $233.00 per share.
The company intends to raise $1.2 billion through the offering.
The social networking website for professionals on Tuesday said it planned to use the proceeds for product development and international expansion.
Shares of the company were down 2.6 percent at $232.60 in after-hours trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook