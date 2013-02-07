UPDATE 1-LinkedIn 4th-quarter profit and revenue beats Street

By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 7 LinkedIn Corp. on
Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue of
$303.6 million, an 81 percent rise from a year ago, as millions
of new job-seekers and corporate recruiters signed up for the
professional social network's services.
Excluding certain items, net income was $40.2 million, or 35
cents a share, above the 19 cents expected by analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares rose 10 percent to $137 in extended trading.
A star in the otherwise disappointing social media sector,
LinkedIn has beat expectations for the seventh consecutive
quarter since going public in May 2011 at $45 a share.
The company offered bullish forecasts for the first quarter
as well, projecting revenue between $305 million and $310
million, above analyst estimates of $301 million.