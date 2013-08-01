LinkedIn revenue soars to $363.7 million

BRIEF-Consolidated Communications and FairPoint shareholders approve merger
March 28 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 1 LinkedIn Corp reported revenue of $363.7 million in second quarter, a 59 percent jump, after its membership numbers continued to soar after several quarters of slowing growth.
The San Francisco company, one of the few social media stocks that have fulfilled its hype since going public, now boasts 238 million users, a 37 percent increase from a year ago.
LinkedIn shares, which closed at an all-time high of $213 on Thursday before the latest results, have roughly doubled in the past year.
March 28 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
* Retained Cypress Group to manage company's previously announced portfolio optimization initiative
March 28 U.S. Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill sought on Tuesday details from the nation's top opioid drugmakers on their sales and marketing practices, as lawmakers step up efforts to tackle the country's deadly opioid crisis.