REFILE-UPDATE 3-LinkedIn membership and revenue soar, mobile outlook promising

By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 1 LinkedIn Corp
sailed past Wall Street's expectations with second-quarter
revenue jumping 59 percent, as its efforts to become a highly
trafficked website and popular mobile app paid off with robust
membership growth.
The company's shares surged 7 percent to record levels after
the bell. It also raised its full-year guidance, although it
gave a lower-than-expected forecast for the third quarter.
The money-making outlook for social media companies has
brightened considerably with inroads made by sponsored ads, and
the mobile-friendly format of LinkedIn's update stream, which
includes sponsored ads, has begun to show serious promise as a
new revenue source for the company.
Sponsored ads are social media posts that resemble organic,
user-generated content but are in fact posts crafted by
marketers, who pay for their distribution.
Underscoring that promise has been encouraging results from
rivals. Earnings gains from sponsored newsfeed ads on mobile
devices helped Facebook Inc's shares, which have
languished for more than year, move past its IPO price this
week. Twitter has reportedly also enjoyed swift revenue growth
by selling sponsored tweets.
"When you look at how Facebook has been able to use
sponsored content," said Ken Sena, an analyst at Evercore
Partners. "LinkedIn will be able to do much of that as well."
LinkedIn, which currently makes much of its money by selling
access to its members' resumes to corporate recruiters, has
managed to surpass expectations for nine consecutive quarters
since going public at $45 a share in mid-2011. After the bell
the stock was trading at $228.50.
In the second-quarter, it booked revenue of $363.7 million,
above a consensus estimate of $353.8 million. Excluding certain
items, it reported earnings of 38 cent per share for the
quarter, handily beating expectations of 31 cents per share.
"We have seen significant gains on the mobile side when
compared versus desktop and that's very consistent with what
we're seeing and hearing industry-wide," Chief Executive Jeff
Weiner told analysts on Thursday.
"Content marketing within mobile has proven to be an
effective form of marketing."
As the social network approaches a saturation point among
white-collar workers in the United States, the company has also
pursued growth by introducing blog posts by luminaries like Bill
Gates in an attempt to draw Web traffic.
The San Francisco company projected sales of between $367
and $373 million for the third quarter, below some analysts'
forecasts. But it raised its full-year revenue guidance to
between $1.46 billion and $1.48 billion from an earlier estimate
of $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion.
Membership grew at its fastest pace since late 2011. The
site now has 238 million users, a 37 percent increase from a
year ago and a 9 percent increase from the first quarter.
The rise in users, combined with the growing popularity of
features such as a newsfeed similar to Facebook's, effectively
doubled visits to the LinkedIn homepage over the past year,
company executives said.