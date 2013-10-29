LinkedIn reports $393 million in revenue, tops Street

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 29 LinkedIn Corp posted better-than-expected third quarter revenue of $393 million on Tuesday, a 56 percent jump from a year ago, as the red-hot social networking site reported progress in its transition to mobile devices.

LinkedIn's dizzying valuation - it is trading at roughly 158 times forward earnings, compared with Facebook's 70 times and Google's 23 - has heightened scrutiny on whether the company can maintain its growth streak.

LinkedIn said its monthly users rose to 259 million during the quarter, a 38 percent rise from a year ago.