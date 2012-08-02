LinkedIn beats on revenue, raises outlook

Aug 2 Professional networking site LinkedIn Corp reported better-than-expected revenue and raised its full year guidance.

The company said second quarter revenue rose 89 percent to $228.2 million, beating analysts' average forecast of $216.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

LinkedIn also raised its full-year revenue forecast to a range of $915 million to $925 million from $880 million to $900 million.

Net income was $2.8 million compared with $4.5 million for the same period a year ago.

LinkedIn connects professionals seeking jobs and companies looking for employees. It makes money selling premium subscriptions and advertising as well as helping companies with hiring.