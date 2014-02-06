LinkedIn 2014 revenue forecast misses Wall Street estimate

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 6 LinkedIn Corp posted a better than expected 47 percent jump in fourth-quarter revenue but projected 2014 revenue that was below Wall Street targets.

Shares of LinkedIn fell 11 percent to $199 in after-hours trading on Thursday.

The company projected that full year revenue for 2014 will range between $2.02 billion and $2.05 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were looking for 2014 revenue of $2.16 billion.