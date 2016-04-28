Professional network operator LinkedIn's revenue rises 35 pct

April 28 LinkedIn Corp, the operator of the world's biggest online network for professionals, reported a 35 percent rise in quarterly revenue as demand grew for its hiring services.

However, the net loss attributable to LinkedIn widened to $45.8 million, or 35 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $42.5 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $860.7 million from $637.7 million. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)