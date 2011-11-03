版本:
2011年 11月 4日

UPDATE 1-LinkedIn raises 2011 outlook

Nov 3 Professional networking company LinkedIn LNKD.N raised its full year outlook after it posted a 126 percent rise in third quarter revenue.

LinkedIn, which went public in May, said on Wednesday that it expects to report adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the year in a range of $83 million to $85 million and revenue of $508 million to $512 million.

It had previously targeted a full year adjusted EBITDA profit of $65 million and $70 million and revenue of $475 million to $485 million. (Reporting by Nicola Leske; editing by Carol Bishopric)

